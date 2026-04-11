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Casey Schmitt News: Logs three doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Schmitt went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

Schmitt doubled in the fourth inning before coming around to score, added another double in the fifth and hit an RBI double in the seventh. He's now recorded multiple hits three times this season, including two three-hit performances. After finishing San Francisco's opening series against the Yankees without a hit, the 27-year-old infielder has gone 10-for-21 with five doubles, three runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base over his last 24 plate appearances.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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