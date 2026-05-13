Casey Schmitt News: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Schmitt is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants will go with Bryce Eldridge as the designated hitter against Shohei Ohtani in Wednesday's game. In 10 games since May 1, Schmitt has gone 9-for-37 (.243) with two steals, two home runs, four RBI and five runs scored.