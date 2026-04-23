Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt News: Out of San Francisco lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Schmitt is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Dodgers.

Schmitt had made 11 consecutive starts, but he will begin Thursday's festivities on the bench. Will Brennan will draw the start at designated hitter against righty Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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