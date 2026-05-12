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Casey Schmitt News: Scores three times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Schmitt went 2-for-3 with three runs scored, a stolen base, a walk and was hit by a pitch in Monday's win over the Dodgers.

Schmitt did not drive in a run but was a frequent presence on the basepaths, scoring three times to help the Giants take the first game of the series against their bitter rival. For an offense that has largely been dormant in 2026, the infielder has been highly productive, slashing .294/.348/.516 with six homers, eight doubles, a triple, 18 RBI, 17 runs and three stolen bases across 35 appearances. The addition of top prospect Bryce Eldridge to the big-league roster creates additional competition, but Schmitt has performed well enough to continue forcing his way into the lineup regularly.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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