Casey Schmitt News: Seeing steady action at DH
Schmitt will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Orioles, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Schmitt has yet to resume playing the field since experiencing back tightness late last week, but after making some progress in his recovery from the injury, he's been able to reclaim a regular spot in the lineup at DH. He'll be making his fourth start in five games after doubling four times and adding a base hit in 12 at-bats over his previous three contests.
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