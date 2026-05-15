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Casey Schmitt News: Sitting Friday vs. A's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Schmitt is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Athletics on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With the Athletics sending right-hander Aaron Civale to the mound, the Giants will go with the lefty-hitting Bryce Eldridge as the designated hitter for Friday's series opener while Schmitt opens the game on the bench. Schmitt went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts over his last two games.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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