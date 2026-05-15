Casey Schmitt News: Sitting Friday vs. A's
Schmitt is not in the Giants' starting lineup against the Athletics on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
With the Athletics sending right-hander Aaron Civale to the mound, the Giants will go with the lefty-hitting Bryce Eldridge as the designated hitter for Friday's series opener while Schmitt opens the game on the bench. Schmitt went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts over his last two games.
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