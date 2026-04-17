Casey Schmitt News: Smacks solo homer Friday
Schmitt went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Giants' 10-5 win over the Nationals on Friday.
Schmitt extended the Giants' lead to 9-4 in the seventh after belting a solo home run off Paxton Schultz. It was Schmitt's second long ball of the season and his fifth multi-hit game, four of which have come over his last 10 games. In that 10-game span, he has gone 14-for-38 (.368) with five RBI, four doubles and seven runs scored.
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