Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt News: Starting as DH

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:24am

Schmitt (back) is batting sixth as the designated hitter versus the Phillies on Tuesday.

Schmitt has been absent from the lineup since being scratched Friday due to back tightness. While the game Tuesday will be his first action since he went 3-for-3 last Thursday, Schmitt will not be fielding at first base as he eases back in.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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