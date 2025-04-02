Casey Schmitt News: Starting at first Wednesday

Giants manager Bob Melvin said that Schmitt will start at first base against left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez in Wednesday's game versus the Astros, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old pinch hit for LaMonte Wade against lefty Steven Okert in the seventh inning of Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Astros. Schmitt remained in the game and played first base for the first time in his big-league career, though he went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. There's a good chance that Schmitt will receive more playing time at first base against lefties moving forward, and he's been taking grounders with Wade and Wilmer Flores to familiarize himself with the position.