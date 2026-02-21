Casey Schmitt News: Starting spring opener

Schmitt (wrist) will start at third base and bat sixth during Saturday's Cactus League game against Seattle, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After undergoing offseason surgery to remove the carpal boss in his left wrist, Schmitt has officially been cleared for game action ahead of San Francisco's first spring exhibition game. The 26-year-old slashed .237/.305/.401 with 40 RBI and 34 runs scored across 348 plate appearances last season and is expected to begin 2026 as infield depth on the Giants' bench.