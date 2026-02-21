Casey Schmitt headshot

Casey Schmitt News: Starting spring opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Schmitt (wrist) will start at third base and bat sixth during Saturday's Cactus League game against Seattle, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

After undergoing offseason surgery to remove the carpal boss in his left wrist, Schmitt has officially been cleared for game action ahead of San Francisco's first spring exhibition game. The 26-year-old slashed .237/.305/.401 with 40 RBI and 34 runs scored across 348 plate appearances last season and is expected to begin 2026 as infield depth on the Giants' bench.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Schmitt See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Casey Schmitt See More
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
154 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
154 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 16
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Tuesday, September 16
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
158 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 16
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, September 16
Author Image
Dan Marcus
158 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
161 days ago