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Casey Schmitt News: Trio of hits in blowout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Schmitt went 3-for-6 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 19-6 victory over the Rockies.

Schmitt didn't show off any extra-base power but was still a positive contributor in the blowout win. In what has been a breakout season to date, the 27-year-old has now recorded three-plus hits in five contests and driven in multiple runs eight times in 2026. Overall, he's hitting .294/.332/.548 with 12 homers, 12 doubles, a triple, 33 RBI, 27 runs and five stolen bases across 51 games.

Casey Schmitt
San Francisco Giants
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