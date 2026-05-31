Casey Schmitt News: Trio of hits in blowout win
Schmitt went 3-for-6 with two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 19-6 victory over the Rockies.
Schmitt didn't show off any extra-base power but was still a positive contributor in the blowout win. In what has been a breakout season to date, the 27-year-old has now recorded three-plus hits in five contests and driven in multiple runs eight times in 2026. Overall, he's hitting .294/.332/.548 with 12 homers, 12 doubles, a triple, 33 RBI, 27 runs and five stolen bases across 51 games.
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