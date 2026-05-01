Casey Schmitt News: Triples in loss
Schmitt went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a triple during Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Phillies in Game 2 of a doubleheader. He was also hit by a pitch.
After going 2-for-4 with an RBI in the first game of the doubleheader, a 3-2 loss, Schmitt recorded another multi-hit effort in Game 2. He singled in the third inning, tripled in the fifth and was hit by a pitch in the ninth, scoring in the latter two frames. The 27-year-old has been one of the Giants' most consistent hitters this season and is now slashing .301/.353/.538 with 14 RBI, 12 runs scored, four long balls and a stolen base across 102 plate appearances.
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