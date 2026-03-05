Cavan Biggio Injury: Nearing game action
Biggio (elbow) could make his Grapefruit League debut next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Biggio has been slow-played this spring as he works his way back from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow. The utility player is in camp as a non-roster invitee and his delayed start this spring surely eliminates any chance he had to make the Opening Day roster.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cavan Biggio
