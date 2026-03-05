Cavan Biggio headshot

Cavan Biggio Injury: Nearing game action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Biggio (elbow) could make his Grapefruit League debut next week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Biggio has been slow-played this spring as he works his way back from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow. The utility player is in camp as a non-roster invitee and his delayed start this spring surely eliminates any chance he had to make the Opening Day roster.

