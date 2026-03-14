Cavan Biggio headshot

Cavan Biggio News: Back in action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 11:47am

Biggio (elbow) will serve as the Astros' designated hitter and bat fifth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

Biggio underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow during the offseason. He has progressed enough in his recovery to make his first Grapefruit League appearance Saturday, and he'll be brought into the fold slowly by serving as the Astros' DH. Biggio, who is out of minor-league options, inked a minor-league deal with Houston in mid-February.

Cavan Biggio
Houston Astros
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