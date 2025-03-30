Cavan Biggio News: Heading to bench Sunday

Biggio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Biggio will head to the bench after he started at first base in the Royals' first two games while going 1-for-5 with a walk. Vinnie Pasquantino has been limited to designated-hitter duties thus far while he works his way back from a minor hamstring strain, and once he's cleared to return to his usual post at first base, Biggio could see his opportunities dry up.