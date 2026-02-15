Cavan Biggio News: Lands MiLB deal with Houston

Biggio signed Sunday with the Astros on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

The Astros are the seventh different organization that Biggio has joined since entering the professional ranks in 2016, but the 30-year-old already has plenty of familiarity with Houston, where his Hall of Fame father, Craig, played all 20 of his big-league seasons. Biggio will be given the chance to compete for a utility role on the Astros' Opening Day squad, but since he's not currently on the 40-man roster, he may need a strong showing in the Cactus League plus some injuries to other players to secure a spot. With a 100 wRC+ over parts of seven seasons, Biggio has been a league-average hitter in the big leagues for his career, but he mustered a lowly .174/.296/.246 across 83 plate appearances in the majors with Kansas City in 2025.