Cavan Biggio headshot

Cavan Biggio News: Roster bid falls short

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Astros reassigned Biggio to minor-league camp Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Biggio missed a good chunk of camp while recovering from a right elbow scope and was unable to capitalize on his limited Cactus League opportunities, going just 2-for-14 with a 2:6 BB:K over six games. He'll open the season at Triple-A Sugar Land and will look to perform well enough to garner consideration for a call-up to the big club.

Cavan Biggio
Houston Astros
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