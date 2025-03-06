Fantasy Baseball
Ceddanne Rafaela Injury: Could be back this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Rafaela (hamstring) will do some running Thursday and could return to Grapefruit League play this weekend, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Rafaela hasn't played since Sunday because of hamstring tightness, but he is making progress and it doesn't sound like his absence will extend much longer. The 24-year-old is expected to be Boston's primary center fielder this season.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
