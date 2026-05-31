Ceddanne Rafaela Injury: Late scratch from lineup
The Red Sox scratched Rafaela from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians due to an unspecified reason, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Rafaela had been slated to start in center field and bat second, but he'll wind up hitting the bench for the first time since May 18. The Red Sox should provide more details behind Rafaela's late scratch later Sunday.
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