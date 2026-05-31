Ceddanne Rafaela Injury: Nursing sore lower back
Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said that Rafaela was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians due to a sore lower back, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Tracy didn't seem to be overly concerned about the injury, with the skipper noting that the Red Sox just wanted to be cautious with the outfielder. With the benefit of a team off day Monday, Rafaela is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles after getting two days off to rest his back.
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