Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela Injury: Out Monday with tight hammy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said that Rafaela is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals due to "a little bit of tightness in his hamstring," Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Rafaela is experiencing some discomfort in his leg after a busy weekend in Atlanta both on the bases and in the outfield, but the Red Sox aren't concerned about their everyday center fielder requiring a stint on the injured list. Tracy said that Rafaela will receive treatment Monday, and the expectation is that the 25-year-old will be back in the lineup Tuesday. Jarren Duran will slide over from his usual spot in left field to cover center field in the series opener in Kansas City.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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