Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Adds to strong month of May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Rafaela went 3-for-5 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over Atlanta.

The 25-year-old center fielder posted his fourth three-hit effort of the campaign Wednesday as well as his 11th multi-hit showing. Rafaela has hit safely in 17 of his 23 outings in the month of May, now slashing a healthy .285/.350/.441 with 16 extra-base hits, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored and four stolen bases across 197 plate appearances overall in 2026.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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