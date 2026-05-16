Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Aggressive on basepaths

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 7:33am

Rafaela went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a stolen base and was caught stealing in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

Rafaela was one of three Red Sox players to be thrown out on the basepaths when he was caught attempting to steal third base after a leadoff double in the fifth inning. It appears being aggressive was a plan for interim manager Chad Tracy, who also watched Jarren Duran get picked off and Mickey Gasper gunned down by several steps while attempting to swipe second base. Rafaela, who stole 20 bases in 2025, now has three steals and been caught four times. For a player that sits in the 90th percentile in sprint speed, Rafaela hasn't helped the Red Sox much when attempting to steal during his four MLB seasons; he has successfully stolen a base on 69.2 percent of his career attempts (45 of 65).

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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