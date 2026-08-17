Ceddanne Rafaela News: Cracks three doubles vs. Arizona
Rafaela went 3-for-5 with three doubles, one RBI and two runs scored during Bostons' 11-1 win over Arizona on Monday.
Rafaela set a career high with three doubles in Monday's blowout win, and it was high ninth three-hit game of the year. The 25-year-old center fielder has stepped up his production this year, which earned him a spot on the American League roster for the All-Star Game. Rafaela is slashing .288/.325/.470 with 16 steals (in 23 attempts), 16 home runs and 64 RBI over 503 plate appearances this season, and his 32 doubles are tied with Alec Burleson for most in the majors.
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