Ceddanne Rafaela News: Crushes first homer amid struggles

Rafaela went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Rafaela crushed his first homer of the season Friday, extending Boston's lead to 6-1 in the fourth inning. The speedy 24-year-old hasn't been able to gain much steam yet in 2025, slashing a weak .213/.273/.295 with one triple, 10 RBI, nine runs scored and four stolen bases across 66 plate appearances (18 games). The righty-hitting Rafaela is batting .217 versus right-handed pitching and .200 against southpaws in the early going, so his reverse splits should help him avoid falling into a platoon.