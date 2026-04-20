Ceddanne Rafaela News: Exiting starting nine Monday

Rafaela is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

The Red Sox will give Rafaela a breather for their annual Patriots' Day game, paving the way for Jarren Duran to re-enter the lineup in center field after sitting for the past two contests. Rafaela has posted a career-best .739 through his first 20 games of 2026, though he's yet to provide his usual impact on the basepaths (zero steals in two attempts).