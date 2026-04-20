Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Exiting starting nine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Rafaela is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

The Red Sox will give Rafaela a breather for their annual Patriots' Day game, paving the way for Jarren Duran to re-enter the lineup in center field after sitting for the past two contests. Rafaela has posted a career-best .739 through his first 20 games of 2026, though he's yet to provide his usual impact on the basepaths (zero steals in two attempts).

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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