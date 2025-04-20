Ceddanne Rafaela News: Getting locked in

Rafaela went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the White Sox.

Rafaela registered a hard-hit double one day after poking his first home run of the season. His swing may be coming around following a slumping start to the season. Four of his last seven balls in play have exited at over 100 mph, including an opposite-field lineout with an expected batting average of .580. Boston manager Alex Cora told Sean McAdam of MassLive.com following Saturday's game that the hard-hit lineout the opposite way was a tell-tale sign that Rafaela is getting locked in.