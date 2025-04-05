Fantasy Baseball
Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Getting rest Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Rafaela isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus St. Louis, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Rafaela has gone just 3-for-18 with two RBI and two runs scored across his last five games. The Red Sox will give him a day to recollect himself Saturday; meanwhile, Jarren Duran will shift to center field, moving Kristian Campbell into left and opening second base for David Hamilton.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
