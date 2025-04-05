Ceddanne Rafaela News: Getting rest Saturday

Rafaela isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus St. Louis, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Rafaela has gone just 3-for-18 with two RBI and two runs scored across his last five games. The Red Sox will give him a day to recollect himself Saturday; meanwhile, Jarren Duran will shift to center field, moving Kristian Campbell into left and opening second base for David Hamilton.