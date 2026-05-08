Ceddanne Rafaela News: Goes deep in win

Rafaela went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rays.

Rafaela gave the Red Sox a 2-0 lead with a solo shot off Jesse Scholtens in the fourth inning. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the month, going 10-for-31 with two home runs, six RBI and two stolen bases through eight games since the calendar flipped to May. On the year, he's slashing .278/.345/.413 with three homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs scored and two steals across 139 plate appearances.