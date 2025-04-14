Fantasy Baseball
Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Heading to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Rafaela is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Rafaela will sit for the fourth time in 18 games on the season, opening up a spot in the lineup for David Hamilton at second base while Kristian Campbell covers Rafaela's usual spot in center field. The 24-year-old is batting just .220 with a .291 on-base percentage so far, but he's salvaged some value by stealing three bases, driving in seven runs and scoring eight times.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
