Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Heading to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Rafaela is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rafaela started the previous seven games and collected a hit in each contest, going 8-for-22 with a double, two RBI and four runs during that span. He'll receive a day off Tuesday while Jaren Duran shifts to center field and Roman Anthony to left, opening up the DH spot for Masataka Yoshida.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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