Ceddanne Rafaela News: Heading to bench Tuesday
Rafaela is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Rafaela started the previous seven games and collected a hit in each contest, going 8-for-22 with a double, two RBI and four runs during that span. He'll receive a day off Tuesday while Jaren Duran shifts to center field and Roman Anthony to left, opening up the DH spot for Masataka Yoshida.
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