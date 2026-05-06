Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Homers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Rafaela went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Tigers.

Rafaela launched his second home run of the season, a three-run shot in first inning to put Boston up early. The multi-hit effort was his fourth in the last nine games, during which Rafaela is slashing .342/.375/.553 with four extra-base hits, six RBI, one steal and five runs scored.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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