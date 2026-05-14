Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Knocks game-winning hit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Rafaela entered as a pinch hitter and belted a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.

Rafaela pinch hit for Masataka Yoshida in the sixth inning and crushed an Orion Kerkering fastball -- the first pinch-hit home run of his career -- for what turned out to be the game-winning hit. It was Rafaela's third homer to go along with nine RBI in his last seven contests.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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