Ceddanne Rafaela News: Knocks game-winning hit
Rafaela entered as a pinch hitter and belted a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.
Rafaela pinch hit for Masataka Yoshida in the sixth inning and crushed an Orion Kerkering fastball -- the first pinch-hit home run of his career -- for what turned out to be the game-winning hit. It was Rafaela's third homer to go along with nine RBI in his last seven contests.
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