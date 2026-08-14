Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Night off Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Rafaela is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

Rafaela is getting his first night off since June 20. Over the last 15 days, Rafaela is slashing .344/.364/.623 with five home runs, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored, three stolen bases and a 1:11 BB:K. Eli White is batting ninth and starting in center field Friday.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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