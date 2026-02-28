Ceddanne Rafaela News: OK following collision in outfield
Rafaela is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Rafaela was involved in a scary collision with teammate Roman Anthony on Friday as the two players tracked a flyball to left-center field, which left both players down for a brief period of time. Anthony got the wind knocked out of him but both stayed in the game and both will start Saturday's contest. Impressively, Rafaela later homered against Atlanta ace Chris Sale in the third inning, Rafaela's second home run of the spring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ceddanne Rafaela See More
-
General MLB Article
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country4 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3009 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East11 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Outfield12 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Sleepers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers: Second Base17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ceddanne Rafaela See More