Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: OK following collision in outfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Rafaela is in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Rafaela was involved in a scary collision with teammate Roman Anthony on Friday as the two players tracked a flyball to left-center field, which left both players down for a brief period of time. Anthony got the wind knocked out of him but both stayed in the game and both will start Saturday's contest. Impressively, Rafaela later homered against Atlanta ace Chris Sale in the third inning, Rafaela's second home run of the spring.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
