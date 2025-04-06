Ceddanne Rafaela News: On bench for Game 1
Rafaela is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
The 24-year-old was scheduled to sit Saturday prior to that game being postponed, and he'll stick on the bench for Game 1 of the twin bill. Rafaela could use the reset, as he has gone 3-for-26 through eight games this season. Kristian Campbell is instead manning center field, opening up the keystone for David Hamilton.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now