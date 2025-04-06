Ceddanne Rafaela News: On bench to start twin bill

Rafaela is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

The 24-year-old was scheduled to sit Saturday prior to that game being postponed, and he'll stick on the bench for the opener of the twin bill. Rafaela could use the reset, as he has gone 3-for-26 through eight games this season. Kristian Campbell is instead manning center field, opening up the keystone for David Hamilton.