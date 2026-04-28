Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Out of Boston's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Rafaela is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto.

It looks to be a routine day off for Rafaela, who had started each of the previous seven contests. Jarren Duran will play center field and bat leadoff in Rafaela's stead.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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