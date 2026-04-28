Ceddanne Rafaela News: Out of Boston's lineup
Rafaela is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto.
It looks to be a routine day off for Rafaela, who had started each of the previous seven contests. Jarren Duran will play center field and bat leadoff in Rafaela's stead.
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