Ceddanne Rafaela News: Out of Sunday's lineup
Rafaela is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Rafaela went 3-for-9 with an RBI and a run scored in the first two games of the season and will receive a day off for Sunday's series finale in Cincinnati. Jarren Duran will shift to center field while Roman Anthony receives a turn at designated hitter.
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