Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Rafaela is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Rafaela went 3-for-9 with an RBI and a run scored in the first two games of the season and will receive a day off for Sunday's series finale in Cincinnati. Jarren Duran will shift to center field while Roman Anthony receives a turn at designated hitter.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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