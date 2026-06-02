Ceddanne Rafaela News: Ready to go Tuesday
Rafaela (back) is starting in center field and batting second Tuesday against the Orioles, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The center fielder was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's matchup with the Guardians due to lower-back soreness, but he's apparently in the clear coming off Monday's team day off. Rafaela finished May on a bit of a cold streak with a .671 OPS over his past eight games, but he still has a .275/.340/.430 slash line through 212 plate appearances on the season.
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