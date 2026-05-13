Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Receiving night off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Rafaela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Rafaela appears to be receiving a routine breather after he had started in each of the team's last 11 games while going 12-for-43 (.279 average) with two home runs, two stolen bases, seven RBI and four runs over that stretch. Jarren Duran will slide over from left field to replace Rafaela in center.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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