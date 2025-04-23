Ceddanne Rafaela News: Returns to action Tuesday
Rafaela went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.
Rafaela was back in the lineup after getting a day off Monday. The free-swinging Rafaela has put together a few good at-bats recently, but overall is batting just .229 with a .622 OPS through 22 games. The two steals give him six for the season, tying him for team high with Jarren Duran and Trevor Story.
