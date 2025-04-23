Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Returns to action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2025 at 6:22am

Rafaela went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.

Rafaela was back in the lineup after getting a day off Monday. The free-swinging Rafaela has put together a few good at-bats recently, but overall is batting just .229 with a .622 OPS through 22 games. The two steals give him six for the season, tying him for team high with Jarren Duran and Trevor Story.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now