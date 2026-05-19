Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Rafaela (hamstring) will start in center field and bat second in Tuesday's game versus the Royals.

Rafaela didn't start Monday's series opener because of some mild hamstring tightness, but he entered that game as a defensive replacement and has returned to the lineup Tuesday. The Gold Glove center fielder has a .918 OPS in May.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ceddanne Rafaela See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ceddanne Rafaela See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago