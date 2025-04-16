Ceddanne Rafaela News: Returns to lineup Tuesday
Rafaela went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.
The struggling Rafaela returned to the lineup after sitting out the first game of the series. He entered Tuesday batting .220/.291/.260 with a 46-percent chase rate over 55 plate appearances. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com on Tuesday that Rafaela has been "swinging a lot" and wants to see the outfielder be more selective. The manager added that even when there are pitches to hit, Rafaela was rushing his swing.
