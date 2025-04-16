Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Returns to lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 6:55am

Rafaela went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Tampa Bay.

The struggling Rafaela returned to the lineup after sitting out the first game of the series. He entered Tuesday batting .220/.291/.260 with a 46-percent chase rate over 55 plate appearances. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Christopher Smith of MassLive.com on Tuesday that Rafaela has been "swinging a lot" and wants to see the outfielder be more selective. The manager added that even when there are pitches to hit, Rafaela was rushing his swing.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now