Ceddanne Rafaela News: Taking seat Sunday

Rafaela is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Rafaela started the previous five games and posted a .779 OPS with a homer, an additional RBI and an additional run scored, but he'll receive the day off Sunday. Jarren Duran will shift to center field and Roman Anthony to designated hitter, allowing Masataka Yoshida to pick up a start in left.