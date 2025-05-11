Ceddanne Rafaela News: Two extra-base hits Saturday

Rafaela went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and two runs scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over Kansas City.

Rafaela has hit safely in four straight games and six of seven overall, going 10-for-25 (.400) with five extra-base hits and five runs scored. Rafaela has evinced sporadic signs that he's about to break out of a season-opening funk, but this most recent stretch is the longest of those signs and bumped his average to a season-high .246.