Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Two hits in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Rafaela went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

After sitting out Sunday's game due to lower-back soreness and getting Monday's team off day to rest, Rafaela was back in center field Tuesday and looked none the worse for wear. Since the beginning of May, Rafaela is slashing .294/.351/.480 over 28 contests with seven doubles, four homers, six steals, 10 runs and 13 RBI.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
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