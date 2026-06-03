Ceddanne Rafaela News: Two hits in return

Rafaela went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

After sitting out Sunday's game due to lower-back soreness and getting Monday's team off day to rest, Rafaela was back in center field Tuesday and looked none the worse for wear. Since the beginning of May, Rafaela is slashing .294/.351/.480 over 28 contests with seven doubles, four homers, six steals, 10 runs and 13 RBI.