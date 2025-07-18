Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ceddanne Rafaela headshot

Ceddanne Rafaela News: Weekly starts at 2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 18, 2025 at 5:36am

Rafaela will be added to the mix at second base and possibly play one or two games per week at the keystone, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "Give him one or maybe two starts at second so we can get everybody else in the lineup," Boston manager Alex Cora said.

Occasionally moving Rafaela to second base allows Cora to get as many left-handed bats in lineup as possible and minimize the logjam in the outfield. On the days when Rafaela plays second base, Jarren Duran will patrol center field with Roman Anthony in left and Wilyer Abreu in right, while Masataka Yoshida serves as the designated hitter.

Ceddanne Rafaela
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now