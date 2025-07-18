Ceddanne Rafaela News: Weekly starts at 2B

Rafaela will be added to the mix at second base and possibly play one or two games per week at the keystone, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "Give him one or maybe two starts at second so we can get everybody else in the lineup," Boston manager Alex Cora said.

Occasionally moving Rafaela to second base allows Cora to get as many left-handed bats in lineup as possible and minimize the logjam in the outfield. On the days when Rafaela plays second base, Jarren Duran will patrol center field with Roman Anthony in left and Wilyer Abreu in right, while Masataka Yoshida serves as the designated hitter.