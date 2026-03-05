Cedric Mullins Injury: Expected to be out multiple days
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Mullins (back) is feeling better but is "probably not going to play for a little bit," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mullins had to be scratched from Wednesday's Grapefruit League lineup with lower-back tightness. The veteran outfielder's Opening Day availability does not seem to be in danger at this point, but the Rays will be cautious. Mullins is slated to be Tampa Bay's primary center fielder against right-handed pitching this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club7 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30014 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East16 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters17 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More