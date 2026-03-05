Cedric Mullins headshot

Cedric Mullins Injury: Expected to be out multiple days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Mullins (back) is feeling better but is "probably not going to play for a little bit," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mullins had to be scratched from Wednesday's Grapefruit League lineup with lower-back tightness. The veteran outfielder's Opening Day availability does not seem to be in danger at this point, but the Rays will be cautious. Mullins is slated to be Tampa Bay's primary center fielder against right-handed pitching this season.

Cedric Mullins
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cedric Mullins See More
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
7 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL East
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
16 days ago
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
MLB
Collette Calls: Breaking Down the WBC Batters
Author Image
Jason Collette
17 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
23 days ago