Cedric Mullins Injury: Expected to be out multiple days

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Mullins (back) is feeling better but is "probably not going to play for a little bit," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Mullins had to be scratched from Wednesday's Grapefruit League lineup with lower-back tightness. The veteran outfielder's Opening Day availability does not seem to be in danger at this point, but the Rays will be cautious. Mullins is slated to be Tampa Bay's primary center fielder against right-handed pitching this season.