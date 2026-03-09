Cedric Mullins Injury: On track to play Tuesday
Rays manager Kevin Cash said he expects Mullins (back) to return to the Grapefruit League lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Mullins hasn't played since last Tuesday while managing a sore back, but the Rays never viewed the injury as a long-term concern. Assuming he's able to check back into the lineup Tuesday, Mullins should have plenty of time to pick up at-bats during spring training in advance of Opening Day. The 31-year-old appears likely to open the season in the strong side of a platoon in center field.
